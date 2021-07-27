Maritime Hostages Freed as Nigeria Cracks Down on Maritime Youth Crime

Eight Nigerians, among them five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), who were kidnapped by gunmen in Rivers State waters on July 19 have been freed following intervention by the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and other stakeholders.

Dr. Jamoh broke the news on July 24 after a phone conversation with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigerian (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide a detailed report on the incidents surrounding the abduction early next week.

The eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, before the gunmen abducted them at the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

On July 24, Dr. Jamoh vowed that the personnel of the Deep Blue counter-piracy project would ensure that all waters of the coastal states are covered in their daily patrol to nip in the bud any act of criminality in the waterways and creeks.

He also said that the Special Maritime Intelligence Unit within the Deep Blue Project will up its ante in engaging the youths at the creeks through the use of a ‘carrot and stick’ policy to wean them away from marine-related atrocities and crimes.

Dr. Jamoh added that NIMASA will continue to explore its partnerships to educate youths on the non-profitability of marine crime as well as ensuring that they are meaningfully engaged to contribute to the development of the nation.

