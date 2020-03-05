Maritime Security: Nigeria Acquires Special Mission Vessels

Determined to rid the waters of criminal activities, the Federal Government has received two Special Mission Vessels (SMV) in Lagos.

The reception at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, was organised by the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), under the Deep Blue Project.

The vessels, DB Lagos and DB Abuja, which arrived the country recently are equipped with sophisticated intelligence gathering capability for timely detection and response to illegal activities in the maritime domain.

