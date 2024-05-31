71.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 31, 2024
Maritime Security

Maryland Native Tops Class at Coast Guard Academy

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Madison Garrigus was named the Distinguished Graduate of the Class of 2024 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. (USCG Photo)

It is no secret that for those who crave a challenge, life at a military service academy can be a tough and competitive one.

Of the 1,855 students who completed applications to join the Class of 2024 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, only about 23% were offered an appointment.  Among the 266 young women and men who accepted their appointments were 11 high school valedictorians and eight salutatorians.

When they arrived on an early July morning in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, their first day of training known as Day One was far different than any other.

Gone was the whirlwind of military haircuts, uniform issue, and drill practice. Instead, each platoon was sworn-in before starting a 14-day restriction of movement (ROM) period consisting mostly of military indoctrination and online classroom training, prior to the start of physical training which began on day 15.

As the days turned into months and the class worked their way through their four years here, one of them excelled in every aspect of their training.  Madison Garrigus, a Marine and Environmental Sciences major from Laurel, Md., was named the Distinguished Graduate of the class.  To receive this award a cadet must earn the highest miliary precedence average, which includes academic, military, and athletic components of the entire 200-week program.

Garrigus earned a 3.99 GPA and holds both the indoor facility and outdoor Academy records in the pole vault (11′ 9.75″ and 11′ 8″ respectively.) She served as Captain of both the indoor and outdoor Women’s Track and Field teams and is one of the fastest runners in Academy history, holding a top ten time in the 60-meter dash after a meet earlier this year.

She also won a series of academic awards, including the Class of 1931 Prize in Chemistry awarded to the cadet who attains the overall highest cumulative grade point average in multiple chemistry courses taken during the full course of instruction.

“She always wants to do her best,” said Cmdr. Victoria Futch, Associate Dean for the School of Science, Mathematics, and the Humanities, who also served as Garrigus’ academic advisor. “She really chases excellence and does not want to leave anything on the table.”

Reflecting on her time at the Academy, Garrigus said, “Over the past four years I have seen my mindset shift from looking to others for solutions to creating solutions.”

After graduation, Ensign Garrigus will report to the CGC Venturous homeported in St. Petersburg, Fla., as she and her classmates head out to their first Coast Guard assignments this summer in the service of their country and humanity.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Ken Oppenheimer Named Deputy Executive Director at CBP’s Passenger Systems Program
Next article
President Biden Approves Major Disaster Aid for Nebraska
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals