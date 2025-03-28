Medical Emergency Prompts Coast Guard Rescue from Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll

The Coast Guard conducted a medical transport for an ailing man from U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands last Thursday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday from personnel assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll requesting medical transportation for a U.S. government employee with a life-threatening medical condition. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medical transport within 18 hours.

At 1:15 p.m. Thursday, an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point landed on Kwajalein Island, embarked the patient and two flight medics, and transported them to the air station in Kapolei, Hawaii. Emergency medical services personnel transported the patient to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. The man is reportedly in stable condition.

“We appreciate Coast Guard District Fourteen’s essential partnership, especially when we have a medical emergency,” said Army Col. Andrew “Drew” Morgan, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll. “We are in a unique location with great opportunities for mutual support between the Army’s remote base here and our Coast Guard friends in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.”

“We appreciate the close coordination with the Army that made this complex mission possible,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Harms, search and rescue mission coordinator, Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. “It’s our privilege to assist someone in need and ensure they reach higher medical care.”

