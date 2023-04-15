64.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 15, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Mexico, U.S. Coast Guard Seek Information on Missing Sailors

Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel.

By Homeland Security Today

The Mexican Navy, with the assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, is searching for three American sailors, last heard from April 4, near Mazatlán, Mexico.

Three persons aboard the sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, reportedly left Mazatlán en route to San Diego. The sailors planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and to report in before continuing on to San Diego.

However, there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location.

Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel. Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross or the sailing vessel Ocean Bound please contact the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination center at 510-437-3701.

Check social media for updates www.facebook.com/USCoastGuardCalifornia or Twitter @USCGNorCal

Read more at USCG

Previous articleBabel Street Launches Open-Source Intelligence Analysis Solution
Next articleTSA to Hold Industry Day on Requirements for Explosive Detection Canines
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals