MPS-ISAO, Maritime ISAC, MSC, NMLEA Forge Maritime Security Resilience Alliance

The Maritime & Port Security ISAO (MPS-ISAO), the Maritime ISAC, the Maritime Security Council (MSC), and the National Maritime Law Enforcement Academy (NMLEA) announced a collaborative initiative, the “Maritime Security Resilience Alliance” that has unified advancing global Maritime security resilience (physical, cyber, cognitive – disinformation and misinformation) by accelerating information sharing, coordinated response and adoption of best practices supported by education.

“Maritime global security protection requires a public and private-sector ‘whole-of-community’ effort, utilizing and leveraging the full strength of our collective knowledge, tools and technologies to address a changing and expanding threat landscape,” said Mark DuPont, Executive Director of the NMLEA.

Together, the MPS-ISAO, Maritime ISAC, MSC, and NMLEA have integrated an all-hazards security threat intelligence common operating picture (COP) for public and private maritime owners and operators, supported by analysis, global information sharing communications and response coordination, education, training, exercises, risk management, security investigation and mitigation support, as well as maritime advocacy representation with national and international government and regulatory agencies.

“Strategic alliances such as the Maritime ISAC, MSC, MPS-ISAO and NMLEA, are essential to enabling and sustaining security resilience protection for maritime critical infrastructure owners and operators”, said Deborah Kobza, MPS-ISAO CEO. “This is a significant milestone advancing the unity-of-effort for global maritime all-hazards security threat intelligence information sharing and response coordination.”

“By joining forces, the Maritime Security Resilience Alliance creates a single unified security infrastructure, engaging leadership across the maritime domain’s critical infrastructure,” said Will Watson, the MSC’s Vice President of Government Affairs. “The Alliance is a defining voice to confront security challenges and to benefit from “actionable” all-hazards global threat intelligence and provide defensive measures from information sharing, coordinated response, best practices and education.”

Maritime Security Intelligence Briefings – Beginning August 4, 2020, each Tuesday at 2PM EST, The Maritime Security Resilience Alliance begins holding TLP-GREEN (Limited Disclosure, Restricted to the Community) weekly security situational awareness intelligence briefings. We welcome the Guest Speaker on August 4, James Emerson, Vice-President of the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C). To register for the Briefing, please send an email request with your contact information to: operations@maritimesra.org. TLP-AMBER (Limited Disclosure, Restricted to Participants’ Organizations) Intelligence Briefings are restricted to Maritime Security Resilience Alliance Members.

