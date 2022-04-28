54.8 F
MSIB: Newly Published Technical Standard Addresses LED Radio Interference to Maritime VHF Radio and AIS

The Coast Guard urges manufacturers, installers and users of LED navigation lights, deck lights and other above-deck lighting to consider use of this standard.

By Homeland Security Today
Lt. Peter Vermeer, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa, contacts his boarding team via VHF-FM radio while they prepare to conduct a maritime law enforcement boarding in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios)

The Coast Guard Inspections and Compliance Directorate has published Marine Safety Information Bulletin 03-22 to inform mariners of newly published technical standard addressing LED radio interference to maritime VHF radio and AIS.

USCG Marine Safety Alert 13-18 advised mariners of poor reception on VHF frequencies used for radiotelephone and automatic identification systems (AIS) when in the vicinity of light emitting diode (LED) lighting on-board ships (including navigation lights and deck lights). Consequentially, the Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM), a 501(c)(3) international non-profit scientific, professional and educational organization established to address problems such as this, was asked to investigate this problem and develop a solution. Consequently, RTCM in cooperation with the Coast Guard researched numerous electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards and performed exhaustive EMC tests of various LED navigation and other above deck lighting.

On 13 April 2022, RTCM adopted RTCM Standard 13700.0 Electromagnetic Compatibility Requirements for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Devices and other Electrical and Electronic Equipment in the Vicinity of Shipboard Antennas for the Protection of On-Board Receivers. RTCM Standard 13700.0 is designed to protect GMDSS MF/HF and mobile satellite receivers, maritime VHF, AIS and GNSS receivers from deck-mounted electrical equipment, especially equipment installed near antennas. The USCG is confident that LED lighting or other equipment meeting this standard will not cause interference to these systems.

The Coast Guard urges manufacturers, installers and users of LED navigation lights, deck lights and other above-deck lighting, as well as other electrical equipment installed in the vicinity of shipboard antennas, to consider use of this standard.

Questions concerning this notice may be forwarded to Coast Guard Spectrum Management and Communications Policy Division (CG-672) at HQS-SMB-CG-672@USCG.MIL or to the Coast Guard Navigation Center’s “Contact Us” page by selecting ”Maritime Telecommunications” as subject.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

