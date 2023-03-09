49.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 9, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

MSIB: Transportation Worker Identification Credential(TWIC) Reader Rule Delayed

Covered facilities include those that handle Certain Dangerous Cargoes in bulk and transfer such cargoes from or to a vessel.

By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 3rd Class Tiago Goncalves, a marine science technician at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston inspects a transportation worker identification card of a driver arriving at Barbours Cut at the Port of Houston, March 9, 2011. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Renee C. Aiello)

On December 23, 2022, the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (H.R. 7776) was signed into law, which includes section 11804(c) that delays implementation of Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) Reader Requirements for covered facilities until at least May 8, 2026.

The term “covered facilities” means –
(1) facilities that handle Certain Dangerous Cargoes in bulk and transfer such cargoes from or to a vessel;
(2) facilities that handle Certain Dangerous Cargoes in bulk, but do not transfer from or to a vessel; and
(3) facilities that receive vessels carrying Certain Dangerous Cargoes in bulk but, during the vessel-to-
facility interface, do not transfer it from or to the vessel.

This new law takes precedent over the dates found in 33 CFR 105.253.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this bulletin, please contact U.S. Coast Guard Office of Port and Facility Compliance at TWIC.HQ@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleU.S. DOT and NIWC-PAC Host SeaVision Training for Exercise Cutlass Express 2023 Participants
Next articleBrazil and the United States Partner to Combat Illegal Fishing as USCGC Stone Arrives in Rio de Janeiro
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals