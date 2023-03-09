MSIB: Transportation Worker Identification Credential(TWIC) Reader Rule Delayed

On December 23, 2022, the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (H.R. 7776) was signed into law, which includes section 11804(c) that delays implementation of Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) Reader Requirements for covered facilities until at least May 8, 2026.

The term “covered facilities” means –

(1) facilities that handle Certain Dangerous Cargoes in bulk and transfer such cargoes from or to a vessel;

(2) facilities that handle Certain Dangerous Cargoes in bulk, but do not transfer from or to a vessel; and

(3) facilities that receive vessels carrying Certain Dangerous Cargoes in bulk but, during the vessel-to-

facility interface, do not transfer it from or to the vessel.

This new law takes precedent over the dates found in 33 CFR 105.253.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this bulletin, please contact U.S. Coast Guard Office of Port and Facility Compliance at TWIC.HQ@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG