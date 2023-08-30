85.4 F
Multinational Defense Leaders Meet in Manila, Talk ‘Free, Open’ Indo-Pacific

The meeting coincides with port visits by three of the partner navies to Manila.

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. ICHIYANAGI Kimihiko; JMSDF Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira; Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas; and Naval Air Wing Commander of the Philippine Navy Commodore Juario Marayag observe the crew aboard a P8A Poseidon during a flight demonstration in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 26, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

Military leaders from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and United States joined in Manila to further grow the cooperation that exists between the four nations, August 26-27.

Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas met with Australian Defence Force Chief of Joint Operations Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira; Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci; Philippine Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Renato David; Naval Air Wing Commander of the Philippine Navy Commodore Juario Marayag; and Commander of the Philippine Air Force’s Tactical Operations Wing West Brig. Gen. Erick Quijada Escarcha.

The meeting coincides with port visits by three of the partner navies to Manila: the landing helicopter dock ship HMAS Canberra (L02); the helicopter-carrying destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183); and the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6).

