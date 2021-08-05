National Maritime Center Commanding Officer Underscores Importance of Merchant Mariner Credentials

From Captain Bradley Clare, Commanding Officer, National Maritime Center (NMC)

Greetings,

On July 23rd I had the privilege of issuing the first Merchant Mariner Credential with my signature to a member of the maritime community, Captain Joshua Ferguson of Crowley Marine Services. Captain Ferguson demonstrated the professional experience and knowledge necessary for continued qualification as a commercial mariner, and not to mention, carries on a longstanding tradition of seafarers that have contributed to and maintained the economic prosperity of the United States. I was honored to assume command of the National Maritime Center on July 16th 2021 and recognize the importance of the NMC’s job to support and keep the Maritime Transportation System (MTS) operating with qualified mariners.

I understand that there have been unprecedented challenges in the past year for the maritime community. I assure you that the NMC is working each day to improve our processes in order to better meet your credentialing needs. For example, as the COVID-19 pandemic struck our Nation we quickly transitioned from a paper based application process to an electronic application process that helped to alleviate impacts from workforce shortages, keep our members safe, and keep credential production flowing.

It is of the upmost importance that we assist individuals waiting to receive their initial or upgraded merchant mariner credentials. Not only because it is important to the strength of the MTS, but because we realize this is your livelihood. The NMC has a wide range of online resources, staff at our 17 Regional Examination Centers, and our call center staff here in Martinsburg, WV. They are available to assist you with all of your credentialing needs. I look forward to signing many more certificates in the years to come.

B. W. CLARE

Captain, U.S. Coast Guard

How to reach the NMC

Customer Service Center hours 8 AM and 5:30 PM EST: M-F

Phone: 1-888-427-5662 (United States)

Email: [email protected]

Live Chat: https://www.livehelpnow.net/lhn/lcv.aspx?d=0&ms=&zzwindow=0&lhnid=19727

The NMC serves licensing needs for approximately 200,000 credentialed mariners, who serve as crew members aboard vessels operating on America’s waterways and the world’s oceans. Annually, the NMC on average issues 60,000 credentials, 60,000 medical certificates, approves 2,900 training courses, and serves 318 training providers.

In addition to the main facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the NMC manages 17 Regional Examination Centers, which operate as “storefronts” for mariners throughout the country. The NMC’s mission is to issue merchant credentials to fully qualified mariners in the most effective and efficient manner possible in order to assure a safe, secure, economically efficient and environmentally sound Marine Transportation System.

