National Maritime Center Electronic Mail Renewal Examination Update

The National Maritime Center (NMC) launched a centralized electronic delivery process (via e-mail) for renewal examinations in May 2020. Over 1,200 mariners have completed more than 3,000 examination modules using this process, and the feedback regarding the improved communications and significant reduction in processing time is overwhelmingly positive. The process allows mariners to request, complete, and submit renewal examinations for grading by e-mail. The NMC discourages requests to mail hardcopy examinations. These requests introduce significant delays in processing that are beyond our control.

Approval to test (ATT) letters for renewal examinations issued on or after May 1, 2020, include directions on how to obtain an electronic examination, which are also found on the NMC Examinations Page website.

E-mail process for renewal examinations:

After receiving an ATT letter, mariner requests their examination by e-mail to [email protected] or by contacting the NMC Customer Contact Center. If the examination fee was not previously paid, mariner must provide a Gov payment receipt with the request. NMC e-mails the mariner an Adobe PDF copy of the examination module(s), a fillable answer sheet for each module, and directions for completing the process. Mariner completes the answer sheet for each module and returns via e-mail in accordance with the directions. NMC receives the answer sheets, scores them, and notifies the mariner by e-mail of the results, including required retests or re-examinations, routinely within 2 business days. Mariners may be approved for both original and renewal examinations on one ATT letter. They may only use the e-mail process for the renewal examination and must schedule original examinations at a Regional Examination Center (REC). See the REC webpage for instructions on scheduling original examinations.

If you have any questions, concerns, or feedback regarding this process, contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing [email protected], or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).

