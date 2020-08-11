National Maritime Center Reopening REC Juneau and MU Ketchikan

The National Maritime Center (NMC) is reopening Regional Examination Center (REC) Juneau and Monitoring Unit (MU) Ketchikan for limited examination services beginning Monday, August 17, 2020. Mariners seeking to schedule examinations may do so by calling the phone numbers below:

REC Juneau – (907) 463-2458

MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)

Exam services will be by appointment only . No walk-in appointments are available, and all other application customer service functions will continue to be handled remotely.

Mariners will be subject to COVID-19 screening questions and temperature checks.

Mariners experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), will not be permitted to enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.

Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face covering, or who remove face coverings during exams, will be dismissed and could be subject to examination module failure. Persons with documented health issues which prevent them from wearing face coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an appointment.

Mariners should bring their own #2 pencils, a non-programmable calculator, and plotting equipment. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.

All counter service appointments and hand delivery of applications remain suspended.

The Customer Service Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Please reach our call center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662) and IASKNMC@uscg.mil. The NMC will announce future REC/MU openings shortly.

