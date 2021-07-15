National Maritime Center Resumes REC Counter Service Appointments

The National Maritime Center (NMC) will resume counter service appointments for the Regional Examination Centers (RECs) listed below, beginning Monday, July 19, 2021. Limited examination services will continue. Mariners seeking to schedule counter service or examination appointments may do so by contacting the appropriate e-mail address or phone number below:

REC Anchorage – [email protected]

REC Baltimore – [email protected]

REC Boston – [email protected]

REC Charleston – [email protected]

REC Honolulu – [email protected]

REC Houston – [email protected]

REC Juneau – [email protected]

REC Long Beach – [email protected]

REC Memphis – [email protected]

REC Miami – [email protected] or (305) 536-4331

REC New Orleans – [email protected]

REC Oakland – [email protected]

REC Portland – [email protected]

REC Seattle – [email protected]

REC St. Louis – [email protected]

REC Toledo – [email protected]

MU Ketchikan – (907) 225-4496 (extension #3)

MU San Juan – (787) 729-2368

*REC New York – has been temporarily closed and all service suspended while the REC is relocated to a new location.

Counter and exam services will be by appointment only . No walk-in appointments are available. Late arrivals for appointments will not be permitted, and will require rescheduling to another appointment date.

Only the mariner conducting business may enter the REC. Additional members in your party must remain outside the REC during the appointment.

Mariners will be subject to COVID-19 screening questions and temperature checks.

Mariners experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), will not be permitted to enter the REC/MU and will need to reschedule their appointment.

Mariners are required to wear a face covering at all times. Those who refuse to wear a face covering, or who remove face coverings during exams or counter appointments, will be dismissed and could be subject to examination module failure. Persons with documented health issues that prevent them from wearing face coverings must notify the REC/MU when scheduling an appointment.

All fees must be satisfied prior to arriving at the REC for your counter service or examination appointment. gov is the preferred method of payment. A receipt or other proof of payment will be required in order to take an examination and should be e-mailed to the REC prior to your arrival.

For an examination appointment, mariners should bring a Pay.gov receipt, their own #2 pencils, photo ID, a non-programmable calculator, and plotting equipment. No other personal belongings are allowed in the facility.

Please review the REC FAQs , located on the REC page of the NMC website , for additional information regarding available services and entry requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should you have any questions or concerns, contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing [email protected], by using the NMC online chat system, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).

