National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee Applicants Sought

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing is seeking applications for a membership position in the National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (N-MERPAC). This position is for an individual with a rating endorsement as a qualified member of the engine department (QMED). Individuals who hold an officer rating are not eligible to apply for this membership position.

N-MERPAC was established by the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018 and will replace the Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (MERPAC). N-MERPAC advises the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on matters relating to personnel in the United States Merchant Marine including the training, qualifications, certification, documentation, and fitness of mariners. Those interested in N-MERPAC membership will need to submit an application as detailed in the federal register notice available online at:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/12/2021-00383/national-merchant-marine-personnel-advisory-committee-vacancy

Interested applicants should contact Ms. Megan Johns Henry at (202) 372-1255 or [email protected] with any questions or feedback.

