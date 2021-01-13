Merchant mariners aboard the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) on Jan. 24, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee Applicants Sought

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing is seeking applications for a membership position in the National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (N-MERPAC). This position is for an individual with a rating endorsement as a qualified member of the engine department (QMED). Individuals who hold an officer rating are not eligible to apply for this membership position.

N-MERPAC was established by the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018 and will replace the Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (MERPAC).  N-MERPAC advises the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on matters relating to personnel in the United States Merchant Marine including the training, qualifications, certification, documentation, and fitness of mariners.  Those interested in N-MERPAC membership will need to submit an application as detailed in the federal register notice available online at:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/12/2021-00383/national-merchant-marine-personnel-advisory-committee-vacancy

Interested applicants should contact Ms. Megan Johns Henry at (202) 372-1255 or [email protected] with any questions or feedback.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X