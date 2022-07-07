National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee Seeks New Members

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing is seeking applications for 2 membership positions on the National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (NMERPAC). The vacancies are for a deck officer who currently holds a Merchant Mariner Credential with an endorsement as Master of Towing Vessels and an individual who represents the general public.

NMERPAC advises the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on matters relating to personnel in the United States Merchant Marine including the training, qualifications, certification, documentation, and fitness of mariners. Those interested in NMERPAC membership will need to submit a cover letter, resume, and brief biography as detailed in the federal register notice. Applicants interested in representing the general public must also complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450).The federal register notice is available online at:

Federal Register :: National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee; Vacancies

Interested applicants should contact Ms. Megan Johns Henry at (202) 372-1255 or megan.c.johns@uscg.mil with any questions or feedback, including requests for the Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450). Complete applications must be received on or before July 29, 2022.

