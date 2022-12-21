27.9 F
National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee: Vacancy to Represent Engineering Officers

Applicants must currently hold a Merchant Mariner Credential endorsed as Chief Engineer of unlimited horsepower.

Merchant Marines adjust rigging gear in order to hoist a fueling pipe aboard USNS Rainer (T-AOE 7) during Rim of the Pacific 2016. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Martin Wright/U.S. Indo-Pacific Command)

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing is seeking applications for a membership position on the National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (NMERPAC). This member position is for an additional engineering officer who represents merchant marine engineering officers. Applicants must currently hold a Merchant Mariner Credential endorsed as Chief Engineer of unlimited horsepower.

NMERPAC was established by the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018 to advise the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on matters relating to personnel in the United States Merchant Marine including the training, qualifications, certification, documentation, and fitness of mariners.

Those interested in NMERPAC membership will need to submit an application (including a cover letter, resume, and brief biography) as detailed in the federal register notice available online at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/12/02/2022-26223/national-merchant-marine-personnel-advisory-committee-vacancy by January 3, 2023.

Interested applicants should contact Ms. Megan Johns Henry at (202) 372-1255 or megan.c.johns@uscg.mil with any questions or to apply.

