90.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, July 21, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee: August 2022 Virtual Meeting

NMEDMAC advises, consults with, and makes recommendations to the Secretary of DHS through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard.

By Homeland Security Today
Merchant mariners aboard the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) on Jan. 24, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing announced in the Federal Register a virtual meeting of the National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee (NMEDMAC) through Microsoft Teams on August 3 – 5, 2022. The meeting will convene 10 am – 3 pm (ET) on August 3rd and August 4th, and from 10 am – 2:15 pm (ET) on August 5th.

NMEDMAC advises, consults with, and makes recommendations to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on matters relating to (1) medical certification determinations for the issuance of licenses, certification of registry, and merchant mariners’ documents with respect to merchant mariners; (2) medical standards and guidelines for the physical qualifications of operators of commercial vessels; (3) medical examiner education; and (4) medical research.

The full notice is available on the Federal Register under Docket number USCG-2022-0257.

Anyone who is not part of the NMEDMAC emailing list and would like to attend this meeting should contact the Alternate Designated Federal Officer, Dr. Adrienne Buggs at Adrienne.M.Buggs@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleUSCG Announces Changes on Deployability, Commissioning for HIV-Positive Service Members
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals