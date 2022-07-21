National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee: August 2022 Virtual Meeting

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing announced in the Federal Register a virtual meeting of the National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee (NMEDMAC) through Microsoft Teams on August 3 – 5, 2022. The meeting will convene 10 am – 3 pm (ET) on August 3rd and August 4th, and from 10 am – 2:15 pm (ET) on August 5th.

NMEDMAC advises, consults with, and makes recommendations to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security through the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard on matters relating to (1) medical certification determinations for the issuance of licenses, certification of registry, and merchant mariners’ documents with respect to merchant mariners; (2) medical standards and guidelines for the physical qualifications of operators of commercial vessels; (3) medical examiner education; and (4) medical research.

The full notice is available on the Federal Register under Docket number USCG-2022-0257.

Anyone who is not part of the NMEDMAC emailing list and would like to attend this meeting should contact the Alternate Designated Federal Officer, Dr. Adrienne Buggs at Adrienne.M.Buggs@uscg.mil.

