73.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, September 3, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

National Security Cutter Commanding Officer ‘Temporarily Relieved of Duties’ After ‘Mishap’

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, "effected the relief due to a loss of confidence in Brandt’s ability to command the cutter."

By Bridget Johnson
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits toward its home port of Charleston, S.C., on Aug. 28, 2015. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake)

The U.S. Coast Guard said today that commanding officer Capt. Marc Brandt of the National Security Cutter James  was “temporarily relieved of duties” on Aug. 26 after an unspecified incident.

“Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, effected the relief due to a loss of confidence in Brandt’s ability to command the cutter,” USCG said in a statement. “The circumstances leading to a loss of confidence involved a mishap aboard the cutter. No personnel were injured.”

Capt. John Driscoll was appointed to assume temporary command of the cutter “pending the results of an investigation into the mishap,” while Brandt has been “temporarily assigned” to Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

The Coast Guard did not elaborate on the incident that led to Brandt’s reassignment.

The National Security Cutters are considered the most state-of-the-art ships in the Coast Guard’s fleet. The program to replace the aging high-endurance cutters has so far yielded nine cutters: Bertholf (WMSL 750), Waesche (WMSL 751), Stratton (WMSL 752), Hamilton (WMSL 753), James (WMSL 754), Munro (WMSL 755), Kimball (WMSL 756), Midgett (WMSL 757), and Stone (WMSL 758). Delivery of a tenth cutter, the Calhoun, is anticipated in fiscal year 2023.

“The Coast Guard Cutter James is one of three 418-foot National Security Cutters (NSC) homeported in North Charleston, South Carolina. With its robust command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment, the NSC is the most technologically advanced ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet,” the Coast Guard said. “NSCs are equipped with three state-of-the-art small boats, a stern boat launch system, dual aviation facilities, and serve as an afloat command and control platform for complex law enforcement and national security missions involving the Coast Guard and numerous partner agencies.”

James launched in Pascagoula, Miss., on May 3, 2014, and was commissioned in Boston Aug. 8, 2015. The James’ namesake is Capt. Joshua James, who died in 1902 at the age of 75 while on duty with the U.S. Life-Saving Service.

Two years after being commissioned, the cutter served as a command-and-control platform in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to help respond to the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria.

Previous articleU.K. Signs Transportation Pact With Ukraine
Next articleNSA, CISA, ODNI Release Software Supply Chain Guidance for Developers
Bridget Johnson
Bridget Johnson is the Managing Editor for Homeland Security Today. A veteran journalist whose news articles and analyses have run in dozens of news outlets across the globe, Bridget first came to Washington to be online editor and a foreign policy writer at The Hill. Previously she was an editorial board member at the Rocky Mountain News and syndicated nation/world news columnist at the Los Angeles Daily News. Bridget is a terrorism analyst and security consultant with a specialty in online open-source extremist propaganda, incitement, recruitment, and training. She hosts and presents in Homeland Security Today law enforcement training webinars studying a range of counterterrorism topics including conspiracy theory extremism, complex coordinated attacks, critical infrastructure attacks, arson terrorism, drone and venue threats, antisemitism and white supremacists, anti-government extremism, and WMD threats. She is a Senior Risk Analyst for Gate 15 and a private investigator. Bridget is an NPR on-air contributor and has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Observer, National Review Online, Politico, New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, Washington Times, RealClearWorld and more, and has myriad television and radio credits including Al-Jazeera, BBC and SiriusXM.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals