National Vessel Documentation Center Suspends Walk-in Service

The National Vessel Documentation Center (NVDC) is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and, as the situation evolves, is prepared to adjust operations accordingly. During this time of heightened concern, and in response to recommendations from the CDC regarding precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the NVDC will be suspending walk-in customer service until further notice.

Customers are reminded that there are several options available for submitting applications and amplifying documentation; via e-mail (.pdf filing), fax, and USPS. One-year Certificate of Documentation (COD) renewals, certified copy of COD, and Abstract of Title A/T requests are available via pay.gov.

Visit www.uscg.mil/nvdc for the latest updates, to download and complete application forms, and to view additional guidance. If you have questions, please contact the NVDC by e-mail, at nvdc.w.webmaster@uscg.mil or by calling 1-800-799-8362.

In the event of facility closures and/or related operational shutdowns, the NVDC will enact measures to minimize any negative impacts to our customers. We recognize that these issues will affect the maritime industry and we plan to provide as much assistance as possible, to ensure that applications are processed in a timely manner.

Vendors and repairmen/women, with identified points of contact and scheduled appointments will still be permitted on premise.

