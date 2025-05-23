The 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign spans from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, a time when off-duty accidents typically rise across the Navy and Marine Corps, according to a press release by the U.S. Navy. As Sailors and Marines engage in outdoor activities, it’s crucial to remain aware of the associated risks and potential consequences by identifying potential hazards, taking steps to reduce risk and making well-informed decisions to stay safe.

Rear Admiral Dan Martin, Commander, Naval Safety Command, reminds us, “As we enter the summer months, remember that risk management is everyone’s responsibility. We stay ahead of the curve when we’re aware of potential hazards and make proactive decisions. The goal is to ensure our Sailors and Marines continue to stay in the game and remain mission ready. Go out and enjoy the summer but continue to keep your head on a swivel.”

Complacency often underlies off-duty mishaps during the summer months. Maintain situational awareness with these safety tips:

Self-assess and self-correct

Recreational mishaps are preventable. Take the time to regularly assess how you spend your off-duty hours this summer. Evaluate the risks of your activities, follow established safety protocols, comply with relevant laws and know your personal limits.

Educate others

Make sure everyone involved in an activity is familiar with the plan for the day, understands how to properly operate equipment and knows the emergency procedures. Sharing best practices not only reinforces proper procedures but also ensures everyone is prepared to handle an emergency.

The best prevention is preparation

Prepare ahead of time to stay safe. Stay hydrated, make sure your communication devices are fully charged, carry spare gear, apply sunscreen, wear appropriate clothing and warm up properly. Being ready for the unexpected helps reduce risks.

Motorcycle safety is serious business

With about 1 in 10 Sailors and Marines owning a motorcycle, it’s critical to understand the risks. Motorcycle riders face higher rates of serious injury and fatalities. Complete safety courses, wear proper protective gear, and follow all safety regulations to lower the chances of a crash.

Simply drive

Operating a vehicle demands your full attention. Drive defensively, minimize distractions, keep a safe distance, and always follow traffic laws. Prioritize safety over speed and never drive under the influence of alcohol or when fatigued.

Suspect and inspect

Before using your summer gear, thoroughly inspect it for potential hazards. Items like grills, motorcycles, or sports equipment may have been damaged while in storage. Check that all gear fits properly and replace or repair anything that’s damaged to prevent unnecessary risks.

Refresh your safety mindset

Have there been any changes since last summer? Stay informed about any updates to laws, regulations, or resources related to your summer activities. Review your regular routes, reread manuals, or take a refresher course to ensure you’re fully prepared and aware.

The sobering statistics from previous summers highlight the critical need for these precautions. By prioritizing safety, Sailors and Marines not only protect themselves but also safeguard the well-being of their loved ones. Take time this summer to reflect on these important considerations — your vigilance could make all the difference and save lives.

Visit the Naval Safety Command’s 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign webpage at https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Off-Duty/101-CDOS/ for more tips and summer safety resources.

The original announcement can be found here.