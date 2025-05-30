Retired and active operators, civilians, and combat support representing warfighters from every era of American combat since the Vietnam War, reunited with former and current teammates on May 22, 2025, to celebrate a milestone – 50 years of Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 1.

Established on April 1, 1975, NSWG-1 was created in response to a directive from Washington, D.C., instructing the Commander of Naval Surface Forces U.S. Pacific Fleet (now called U.S. Pacific Fleet) to establish a permanent home for the group at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

“Having spent many years on both the active-duty side and in the private sector, I can say with utmost confidence that there is no other community like NSWG-1,” said retired NSWG-1 Command Master Chief Jason Tuschen. “We demand excellence and uphold our values. Our organization’s Operators, Sailors, and civilians prioritize selfless service, which makes NSWG-1 exceptional and contributes to its success – and what will keep the organization relevant for another 50 years.”

Building on a legacy that began before 1962, Naval Special Warfare Group 1’s 50th anniversary celebrates a half-century of continuous adaptation and unwavering commitment following President Kennedy’s initial direction to establish the force.

“In the last 50 years, SEALs from NSWG-1 have fought in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and the Philippines, said retired Admiral and former NSWG-1 Commander William McRaven. “While our weapons, boats, and teams have evolved, one constant remains: our people. The men and women of Group ONE are as professional, committed, and honorable today as they were in 1975.”

NSWG-1’s legacy builds on a rich history of naval special operations dating back to 1942, when the Amphibious Scouts and Raiders and the Naval Demolition Unit were formed to conduct critical missions during Operation Torch, the Allied invasion of North Africa. These units laid the foundation for the modern SEAL teams.

For 30 years following its inception, Naval Special Warfare built a reputation for unmatched strength, lethality, and quiet professionalism, expanding its global presence and capabilities. This legacy of excellence paved the way for the establishment of NSWG-1 in 1975 and continues to define the command today.

NSWG-1 is currently headquartered in San Diego, where a dedicated team of nearly 1,700 Sailors, government civilians, and industry partners who work across 11 program offices.

NSW provides maritime Special Operations Force capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability in denied and contested areas. This is achieved through focused development in Long-Range Fires, Maritime Kinetic Effects, and Maritime Non-Kinetic Effects, delivered primarily through O-5-led Maritime Special Operations Task Forces.

The original announcement can be found here.