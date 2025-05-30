79.7 F
Naval Special Warfare Updates Drug Testing Protocols

Marines sprint uphill during a field training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

The death of a SEAL candidate during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training in 2022 prompted investigations and policy changes, including the implementation of random urinalysis testing for unauthorized PEDs across NSW. This testing is designed to improve warfighting readiness by reducing the risks associated with PED misuse while ensuring legitimate medical conditions are addressed by qualified NSW medical staff.

Protecting the well-being of NSW operators and support personnel is paramount, according to a press release from May 28, and goes on to state that this testing program underscores that obligation. Capt. James Mucciarone, NSW’s force medical officer, stated, “Preventing unauthorized Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) use is fundamentally about preserving the health, safety, and integrity of our teammates.” The Force-Wide testing protocol is a proactive measure to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the well-being and operational readiness of everyone in the NSW community. It also allows for better candidate selection and provides medical staff with greater visibility into Sailors’ health, prescriptions, and potential impacts on training and operations.

Since March 2023, NSW has aggressively educated its personnel on the rationale, policies, and procedures for PED testing, and provided resources for safe health optimization. To date, over 20,000 urinalysis samples have been tested for more than 150 prohibited substances, providing valuable insights to medical personnel and serving as a deterrent against drug misuse.

“This isn’t just about following rules; it’s about taking care of our people. NSW’s PEDs testing program shows our strong commitment to the health, safety, lethality, and warfighter readiness of everyone in the NSW community,” said Mr. Ken Warburton, deputy chief of staff, Naval Special Warfare Command. “We want our personnel operating at their very best, upholding the high standards we’re known for, and we need to be clear: using unauthorized PEDs is both illegal and dangerous.”

The original announcement can be found here.

