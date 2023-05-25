NAVCENT Commander Meets with Shipping Industry Representatives on Iran’s Vessel Seizures

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, held a video conference May 17 with nearly a dozen shipping industry representatives.

Cooper discussed NAVCENT’s increased rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s recent unlawful merchant vessel seizures. Cooper also emphasized NAVCENT’s commitment to bolstering vigilance and presence in collaboration with regional allies and partners.

During the 20-minute conference, Cooper responded to questions from participants and reiterated the importance of sharing information and enhancing communication among all mariners. He also expressed the U.S. Navy’s strong commitment to regional maritime security and stability.