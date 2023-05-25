59.9 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

NAVCENT Commander Meets with Shipping Industry Representatives on Iran’s Vessel Seizures

Cooper emphasized NAVCENT’s commitment to bolstering vigilance and presence in collaboration with regional allies and partners.

By Homeland Security Today
Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, holds a video conference from Manama, Bahrain with shipping industry representatives May 17, 2023. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, held a video conference May 17 with nearly a dozen shipping industry representatives.

Cooper discussed NAVCENT’s increased rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s recent unlawful merchant vessel seizures. Cooper also emphasized NAVCENT’s commitment to bolstering vigilance and presence in collaboration with regional allies and partners.

During the 20-minute conference, Cooper responded to questions from participants and reiterated the importance of sharing information and enhancing communication among all mariners. He also expressed the U.S. Navy’s strong commitment to regional maritime security and stability.

NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al Mandeb.

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet

