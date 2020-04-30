Navy Delays Possible Reinstatement of Captain Who Raised Coronavirus Concerns, Wants Deeper Probe

The U.S. Navy’s top civilian leader said he is calling for a deeper investigation into the circumstances around the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after the leak of a letter he sent detailing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak on the ship.

Top officials with the Navy last week recommended Crozier be reinstated, but Acting Navy Secretary James E. McPherson said that after reviewing the events and speaking with Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations, he still had questions.

“Therefore, I am directing Adm. Gilday to conduct a follow-on command investigation,” McPherson said in a statement.

