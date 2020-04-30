Capt. Brett Crozier addresses the crew for the first time as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck Nov. 1, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

Navy Delays Possible Reinstatement of Captain Who Raised Coronavirus Concerns, Wants Deeper Probe

The U.S. Navy’s top civilian leader said he is calling for a deeper investigation into the circumstances around the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after the leak of a letter he sent detailing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak on the ship.

Top officials with the Navy last week recommended Crozier be reinstated, but Acting Navy Secretary James E. McPherson said that after reviewing the events and speaking with Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations, he still had questions.

“Therefore, I am directing Adm. Gilday to conduct a follow-on command investigation,” McPherson said in a statement.

Read more at NBC News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top