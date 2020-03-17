Amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), left, and fleet replenishment oiler ship USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) sail alongside amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Gulf of Aden on July 5, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern)

Navy Has First Coronavirus Case on a Ship Days After Family Event Onboard

A sailor from the amphibious assault ship Boxer is believed to have tested positive for the new coronavirus disease just nine days after military family members visited the ship at sea.

This marks the first coronavirus, or COVID-19, case for a sailor who was aboard a Navy ship. The person is now quarantined at home, Navy officials said in a Sunday night news release. The sailor’s test result for the sometimes-fatal virus is considered presumptive positive, pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This will likely be a new challenge for the sea service, since infections and viruses can spread quickly among crew members who live in close quarters.

