Navy Medicine announced Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Peter Munoz as its 2023 Sailor of the Year during a special ceremony at the Defense Health Headquarters on April 24, 2024. Hailing from El Paso, Texas, Munoz, who is stationed at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in Twentynine Palms, California, was selected from among the top four candidates representing the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED).

The announcement was made amid the praises of Navy leadership, including Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Surgeon General of the Navy, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, Navy Medicine Force Master Chief and Director of the Hospital Corps. In his address, Mangaran highlighted the competitive nature of the selection process and the exemplary achievements of the nominees. “Standing among the top 4 First Class Petty Officers out of 1,531 across BUMED, your achievements are truly remarkable,” Mangaran stated. He also took a moment to remind the nominees to maintain their morale and well-being with a light-hearted comment, urging them to “stay motivated, stay hydrated, and to change their socks.”

Adm. Via commended the finalists for their dedication and service, calling them “the finest across the entire organization” and “true brand ambassadors for who and what we do.”

Munoz expressed his gratitude and surprise upon receiving the award. “This is an unbelievable feeling! It’s a real team effort,” he said, thanking his leadership for their continuous support and acknowledging the collaborative efforts of his peers and junior Sailors. He also paid tribute to his wife, describing her as his “biggest cheerleader.”

The ceremony was not just a recognition of Munoz’s accomplishments but also celebrated the contributions of the other nominees: Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Blaine Jackson from Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit 5 in San Diego, California; Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Bruce Binns from the Naval Survival Training Institute in Pensacola, Florida; and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Potaracke from the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Falls Church, Virginia. Each nominee was awarded the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal, signed by Rear Admiral Via.

The “Sailor of the Year” award is a prestigious recognition, first introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. It aims to honor Sailors who exemplify the Navy Core Values and demonstrate superior performance. As part of his recognition, Munoz will be meritoriously promoted to the rank of chief petty officer later this year, marking another milestone in his distinguished career.