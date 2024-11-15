54.8 F
Maritime Security

Navy Relieves Naval Information Warfare Training Group San Diego Commanding Officer

The commanding officer of the Naval Information Warfare Training Group (NIWTG), San Diego was relieved Nov. 7 due to a loss of confidence in her ability to command.

The commodore of Naval Information Warfare Training Group, Capt. Meredith Schley, relieved Cmdr. Cayanne McFarlane of her duties as NITWG San Diego’s commanding officer. NITWG San Diego is a subordinate command of the Naval Information Warfare Training Group command based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met.

Cmdr. Dominic DiMaggio, executive officer of Fleet Weather Center, San Diego, has been temporarily assigned as NITWG San Diego’s commanding officer until a permanent replacement is designated.

McFarlane assumed command of NITWG San Diego in April 2023. She has been temporarily reassigned to Naval Information Forces.

The original announcement can be found here.

