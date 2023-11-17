55.7 F
Maritime Security

Navy Warship Shoots Down Drone in Red Sea

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), left, and the Swedish Navy Visby-class corvette HSwMS Härnösand (K 33) steam in formation during Neptune Strike 23-2, in the Baltic Sea, July 12, 2023. Roosevelt is participating in Neptune Strike 23-2, a multiyear effort focused on the integration of U.S. and NATO allied and partner international force to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance and STRIKFORNATO. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

The Navy destroyer Thomas Hudner shot down an air drone Wednesday in the Red Sea — marking the second time in less than a month that a Navy warship has done so in the Middle East amid concerns of a broader conflict in the region.

Thomas Hudner was transiting international waters Wednesday when it “engaged a drone that originated from Yemen and was heading in the direction of the ship,” according to a brief Pentagon statement, which said that Hudner fired on the drone in self-defense.

“The Hudner’s crew engaged and shot down the drone to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel,” the Pentagon said. “There were no U.S. casualties or any damage to the ship.”

Read the rest of the story from the NavyTimes here.

US Navy Upgrading Torpedoes, Leveraging Cloud Computing for Submarines
