New Coast Guard Policy Reasserts Prohibition on Hate Symbols, Aims to Counter Misinformation

The U.S. Coast Guard today announced the release of a policy and lawful order that doubles down on its current policies prohibiting the display, distribution or use of hate symbols by Coast Guard personnel.

The policy and lawful order provides clear definitions, guidance and expectations for Coast Guard personnel. It describes prohibited hate symbols in alignment with military policy.

This is not an updated policy but a new policy to combat any misinformation and double down that the U.S. Coast Guard forbids these symbols.

The policy and lawful order can be viewed at: Coast Guard Policy and Lawful Order Prohibiting Divisive or Hate Symbols

The original announcement can be found here.