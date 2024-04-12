The new ammunition pier at the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station is open for business after four and a half years of construction.

With its opening, the ammunition pier is celebrating a significant milestone as the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton became the first ship to pull in.

“This project was well over a decade in the making,” said base commanding officer Capt. Jessica

O’Brien. “I’m incredibly proud of all the Navy and contractor personnel who took part in the design and construction of this great new pier, and I’m especially proud and humbled to be here today and see it all come together.”

