New User-Friendly Version of Foreign and Domestic Vessels Deficiency Reports to be Posted Monthly

The Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CG-CVC) will begin posting monthly data reports of all deficiencies to foreign and domestic vessels on the CG-CVC website in an Excel file format.

Access to data such as common vessel deficiencies or marine casualty occurrences can inform vessel owners and operators of current trends on similar vessels. Armed with this information, vessel owners and operators may proactively take action to identify potential deficiencies on board their vessel and improve safety.

For years, the Port State Information Exchange (PSIX) XML data service has provided a means for the public to access large quantities of Coast Guard vessel deficiency and marine casualty data. However, XML data service requires a level of programming knowledge that can make it difficult for the average user to access the information.

The data presented in the monthly data reports will mirror what is available on the PSIX vessel reports. No “Security,” “Self-Reported,” or “Worklist Item” deficiencies will be reported. If there are any discrepancies in the reported data, owners or operators should contact the cognizant OCMI who issued the deficiency.

A new report will be posted at the beginning of each month and updated with all “Closed Deficiencies.” The updated monthly file will include deficiencies from previous months that were still “Open” and did not show in earlier generated reports. Additionally, full annual reports going back to 2018 will be available to download.

These reports will be located at Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CG-CVC) website under the Policy and Guidance tab.

Read more at USCG

