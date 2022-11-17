39.6 F
Newest Coast Guard Cutter Commissioned in Boston

Under Kelly’s command, the 24-person crew will now conduct missions offshore of the Northeast United States.

By Homeland Security Today
Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Kelley, commanding officer of the William Chadwick (right), Rear. Adm. John Mauger, First Coast Guard District Commander (middle), and Admiral Steven Poulin, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard (left) stand pier side to the newly commissioned Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick (WPC-1150) in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 10, 2022. The Coast guard's newest cutter was accepted by the Coast Guard on August 4, and will be the first of six Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick (WPC-1150) commissioned last Thursday at Coast Guard Base Boston, as the first of six Fast Response Cutters to be stationed in the city.

Admiral Steven Poulin, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, and Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander, 1st Coast Guard District, oversaw the ceremony, as Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Kelley assumed command of the 154-foot cutter and its crew. Under Kelly’s command, the 24-person crew will now conduct missions offshore of the Northeast United States.

These Sentinel-class fast response cutters (FRC) are designed for multiple missions, including drug and migrant interdiction; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense. The Coast Guard has ordered 65 FRCs to replace the 1980s-era Island-class 110-foot patrol boats. The FRCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment; over the horizon cutter boat deployment to reach vessels of interest; and improved habitability and seakeeping.

Born in Dover, New Jersey, the cutter’s namesake was a keeper of the Green Island Lifeboat Station in New Jersey and recipient of the Congressional Gold Lifesaving Medal for his rescue of the crew of the schooner George Taulane on Feb. 3, 1880. Chadwick remained keeper of Green Island Station until his retirement in August 1886.

