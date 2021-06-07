Nigeria: Links Between Illegal Fishing and Crime and Piracy

Like most countries in West Africa, Nigeria’s coastal waters contain diverse species of fish, which contribute to the food and economic security of its people.

Small-scale fishing operations contribute 80% of locally produced fish and support the livelihoods of 24 million Nigerians. Seventy three percent of those involved in fisheries in Nigeria are women.

The overall GDP contribution from fishing – small scale and industrial – was 0.84% in 2019 and 1.09% in 2020. The fisheries sector is therefore a route to socioeconomic development in Nigeria. But it also faces threats.

