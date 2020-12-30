Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro conducted a boarding in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2020. Even after nearly 49 years of service, Douglas Munro remains versatile and can operate globally in the most demanding open ocean environments, from the North Pacific’s hazardous fishing grounds to the wind swept isles of the Aleutians. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NOAA and USAID Join Forces to Help Nations Combat Illegal Fishing Practices

The United States has taken another step forward as an international leader in the fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing — a practice that threatens global food security, damages economies, and risks the sustainability of fisheries and marine ecosystems.

Today, NOAA entered into a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to combat IUU fishing across borders and promote sustainable fisheries abroad.

Through this agreement, the two agencies plan to build upon each other’s respective programs, strategies and investments to:

  1. Support developing countries as they strengthen their own assessment, monitoring and enforcement capabilities;
  2. Promote innovations in combating IUU fishing through alliances with other governments and the private sector; and
  3. Increase incentives for compliance and consequences for violating fisheries rules.

“Together, our two agencies are well positioned to help nations combat IUU fishing practices which have emerged as a leading maritime security threat and are associated with human rights abuses and other forms of transnational crime,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, Ph.D., assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator. “I commend the staff of NOAA and USAID who worked to develop this agreement, and thank all those who work every day to stop IUU fishing through diplomacy, enforcement, and science.”

This partnership builds on NOAA’s larger work with the U.S. State Department and U.S. Coast Guard under the Maritime SAFE Act, which was signed into law last year.

Learn more about IUU fishing and NOAA’s role in combating these activities.

Read more at NOAA

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Climate Security

Go to Top
X
X