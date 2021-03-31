Nominations Sought for Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee

The U.S. Coast Guard is requesting nominations for persons interested in serving as a member of the Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee. The Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee provides advice and makes recommendations to the Secretary of Homeland Security through the U.S.

Your completed applications should reach the U.S. Coast Guard on or before May 21, 2021.

Nominations should include a cover letter expressing a letter of support from the nominating group, a cover letter expressing the nominees’ interest in an appointment to the Committee, and a resume detailing their experience. We will not accept a biography. Applications should be submitted via email with the subject line “GLPAC” to Mr. Vincent Berg at: [email protected], telephone 202-906-0835 or email at [email protected].

This solicitation may be viewed under docket number USCG-2021-0049 on http://www.regulations.gov

