Maritime Security

North Korea Conducts Artillery Firing Drills in Very Likely Response to South Korea-us Navy Training

Artillery cannon monument. ancient howitzer. black and white
(iStock Photo)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised artillery firing drills aimed at boosting overcome readiness, point out media noted Friday, days following his region vowed to acquire corresponding military services ways towards the ongoing South Korean-U.S military trainin g that it regards as an invasion rehearsal.

Thursday’s drills involved frontline artillery models, whose weapons spot Seoul, the South Korean capital, in their putting variety, the North’s formal Korean Central Information Agency mentioned.

Kim said artillery models will have to “take the initiative with merciless and swift strikes at the minute of their entry into an true war,” KCNA reported.

Read the rest of the story at News 4 Social, here.

