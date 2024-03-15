North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised artillery firing drills aimed at boosting overcome readiness, point out media noted Friday, days following his region vowed to acquire corresponding military services ways towards the ongoing South Korean-U.S military trainin g that it regards as an invasion rehearsal.

Thursday’s drills involved frontline artillery models, whose weapons spot Seoul, the South Korean capital, in their putting variety, the North’s formal Korean Central Information Agency mentioned.

Kim said artillery models will have to “take the initiative with merciless and swift strikes at the minute of their entry into an true war,” KCNA reported.

