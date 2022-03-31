Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Electronic Chart and Navigational Equipment Carriage Requirements

The Coast Guard announced in the federal register that it is seeking public input regarding the modification of the chart and navigational equipment carriage requirements in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).

This advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) outlines the Coast Guard’s broad strategy to revise its CFR chart and navigational equipment carriage requirements to implement statutory electronic-chart-use provisions for commercial U.S.-flagged vessels and certain foreign-flagged vessels operating in the waters of the United States. This ANPRM is necessary to obtain additional information from the public before issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking. It will allow us to verify the extent of the requirements for the rule, such as how widely electronic charts currently are used, which types of vessels are using them, the appropriate equipment requirements for different vessel classes, and where the vessels operate, and will thereby allow us to tailor electronic chart requirements to vessel class and location.

Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before June 27, 2022.

You may submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2021-0291 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov.

For information about this document, call or email John Stone, Office of Navigation Systems (CG-NAV-2), Coast Guard; telephone 202-372-1093, email John.M.Stone2@uscg.mil.

