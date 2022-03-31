71.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 31, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Electronic Chart and Navigational Equipment Carriage Requirements

Strategy affects statutory electronic-chart-use provisions for commercial U.S.-flagged vessels and certain foreign-flagged vessels operating in the waters of the United States.

By Homeland Security Today

The Coast Guard announced in the federal register that it is seeking public input regarding the modification of the chart and navigational equipment carriage requirements in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).

This advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) outlines the Coast Guard’s broad strategy to revise its CFR chart and navigational equipment carriage requirements to implement statutory electronic-chart-use provisions for commercial U.S.-flagged vessels and certain foreign-flagged vessels operating in the waters of the United States. This ANPRM is necessary to obtain additional information from the public before issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking. It will allow us to verify the extent of the requirements for the rule, such as how widely electronic charts currently are used, which types of vessels are using them, the appropriate equipment requirements for different vessel classes, and where the vessels operate, and will thereby allow us to tailor electronic chart requirements to vessel class and location.

Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before June 27, 2022.

You may submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2021-0291 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov.

For information about this document, call or email John Stone, Office of Navigation Systems (CG-NAV-2), Coast Guard; telephone 202-372-1093, email John.M.Stone2@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleRecap of the 8th Session of the IMO Subcommittee on Ship Systems and Equipment
Next articleMARAD, DoD, and Maritime Industry Work to Strengthen Ready Reserve Force
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals