Notification of the Removal of Conditions of Entry on Vessels Arriving from Cote d’Ivoire

The Coast Guard has determined that the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire is now maintaining effective anti-terrorism measures in its ports.

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Chad Vacco, from Cleveland, attached to the U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Detachment Pacific, exchanges small boat boarding tactics with members of the Ivorian military while the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) makes a port visit to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire in support of the ship's Africa Partnership Station deployment, July 16, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

The Coast Guard has announced in the Federal Register that it has removed the conditions of entry on vessels arriving from the country of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

The Coast Guard has determined that the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire is now maintaining effective anti-terrorism measures in its ports and has issued a Port Security Advisory (PSA 1-22) removing Cote d’Ivoire from the list of countries that do not. Therefore, effective immediately, conditions of entry outlined in the PSA no longer apply to vessels that arrive in the United States after visiting ports in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

For information about this document call or email J. Hudson, Chief, Office of International and Domestic Port Security, United States Coast Guard, telephone 202-372-1173 and Juliet.J.Hudson@uscg.mil.

This advisory will be available on the Coast Guard International Port Security website.

Read more at USCG

