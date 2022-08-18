Notification of the Removal of Conditions of Entry on Vessels Arriving from Cote d’Ivoire

The Coast Guard has announced in the Federal Register that it has removed the conditions of entry on vessels arriving from the country of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

The Coast Guard has determined that the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire is now maintaining effective anti-terrorism measures in its ports and has issued a Port Security Advisory (PSA 1-22) removing Cote d’Ivoire from the list of countries that do not. Therefore, effective immediately, conditions of entry outlined in the PSA no longer apply to vessels that arrive in the United States after visiting ports in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

For information about this document call or email J. Hudson, Chief, Office of International and Domestic Port Security, United States Coast Guard, telephone 202-372-1173 and Juliet.J.Hudson@uscg.mil.

This advisory will be available on the Coast Guard International Port Security website.

