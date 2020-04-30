Stretch Duck 7 is loaded onto a flatbed trailer to be transported to a secure facility after being raised from Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri on July 23. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Lora Ratliff/Coast Guard)

NTSB Casts Blame on Entertainment Company, Coast Guard in Report on Branson Duck Boat Tragedy

Nearly two years after an amphibious duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake, killing 17 of the 31 people onboard, the National Transportation Safety Board adopted an investigative report Tuesday that casts blame on Ripley Entertainment and the U.S. Coast Guard.

At a board meeting that was webcast to the public, the NTSB detailed some findings of its lengthy investigation into the sinking of the Stretch Duck 7 vessel.

The amphibious duck boat had taken a group of tourists onto the water on the evening of July 19, 2018, when a fast-moving storm hit the lake, sending large waves at the vessel. The duck boat went down and 17 people died, including nine members of the same Indiana family.

