Ohio Valley Area Wins USCG Maritime Security Committee of the Year

All AMSCs have made substantial impacts to bolster maritime security.

By Homeland Security Today
A response boat with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley home stationed in Louisville, Ky., stops while navigating through Chickamauga Lock at Tennessee River mile 471 to pay their respects to Vice Adm. Charles Ray during his tour of the Tennessee Valley Authority project May 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

The Ohio Valley Area Maritime Security Committee is the recipient of the 2021 Area
Maritime Security Committee of the Year Award, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

The award selection panel reviewed 43 AMSC annual reports and identified the Ohio Valley AMSC for its exceptional achievements and contributions in safeguarding the Marine Transportation System, including port areas, adjacent waterways, coastal/shore side areas, waterfront facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

It was extremely difficult to select only one award winner as all AMSCs have made substantial impacts to bolster maritime security.

Honorable Mention goes to:

  • Central California AMSC
  • Delaware Bay AMSC
  • Port of New York/New Jersey and the Port of Albany AMSC
  • Puget Sound AMSC

The selection panel was composed of representatives from the following Headquarters and Area units:

  • Office of Port and Facility Compliance (CG-FAC) (Chair)
  • LANTAREA (LANT-55)
  • PACAREA (PAC-54)
  • COMDT (CG-FAC-1) coordinates this award program IAW REF (A).

Additional information regarding the award process and other AMSC activities can be obtained by contacting Dr. Robyn A. Kapperman at Robyn.A.Kapperman@uscg.mil. Questions and comments can also be submitted to HQS-SMB-CG-FAC-1-AMSC@uscg.mil

