Ohio Valley Area Wins USCG Maritime Security Committee of the Year

The Ohio Valley Area Maritime Security Committee is the recipient of the 2021 Area

Maritime Security Committee of the Year Award, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

The award selection panel reviewed 43 AMSC annual reports and identified the Ohio Valley AMSC for its exceptional achievements and contributions in safeguarding the Marine Transportation System, including port areas, adjacent waterways, coastal/shore side areas, waterfront facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

It was extremely difficult to select only one award winner as all AMSCs have made substantial impacts to bolster maritime security.

Honorable Mention goes to:

Central California AMSC

Delaware Bay AMSC

Port of New York/New Jersey and the Port of Albany AMSC

Puget Sound AMSC

The selection panel was composed of representatives from the following Headquarters and Area units:

Office of Port and Facility Compliance (CG-FAC) (Chair)

LANTAREA (LANT-55)

PACAREA (PAC-54)

COMDT (CG-FAC-1) coordinates this award program IAW REF (A).

Additional information regarding the award process and other AMSC activities can be obtained by contacting Dr. Robyn A. Kapperman at Robyn.A.Kapperman@uscg.mil. Questions and comments can also be submitted to HQS-SMB-CG-FAC-1-AMSC@uscg.mil