Over $239M Worth of Cocaine, Including From Narco-Submarine, Seized in November, Coast Guard Says

(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Authorities seized thousands of pounds of cocaine last month and offloaded in Southern California Wednesday after intercepting several suspected drug smuggling vessels.

Crews seized about 18,219 pounds of cocaine during six separate incidents in November, the U.S. Coast Guard said District said in a news release Wednesday. The cocaine, which has an estimated street value of more than $239 million, was offloaded in San Diego.

The drugs were recovered off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America, according to the USCG. The seizures ranged from 44 pounds to more than 5,500 pounds.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today News, here.

