Paul Ignatius, Former U.S. Navy Secretary and Distinguished Public Servant, Dies at 104

Paul R. Ignatius, a World War II Navy veteran, former U.S. Secretary of the Navy, and longtime leader in government and business, died on November 6, 2025, at his home in Washington, D.C. He was 104, just five days shy of his 105th birthday.

His son, Adi Ignatius, shared the news in a statement:

“Our father, Paul Ignatius, passed away peacefully this morning a few days short of what would have been his 105th birthday. He was a proud WW2 vet, a distinguished HBS alum, and one of those old-school guys who knew right from wrong. What a life!”

Born in Glendale, California, to Armenian immigrant parents, Ignatius’ life reflected both his heritage and his devotion to public service. After graduating from the University of Southern California and earning an MBA from Harvard Business School, he served as a commissioned lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Ignatius began his civilian government career in the early 1960s under President John F. Kennedy, serving as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations and Logistics, later as Under Secretary of the Army, and eventually as Assistant Secretary of Defense. In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed him Secretary of the Navy – making Ignatius the highest-ranking Armenian American to serve in the U.S. government at the time.

As Navy Secretary, Ignatius oversaw operations during the Vietnam War, including the difficult period surrounding the USS Pueblo incident. His reputation as a calm and capable administrator earned him wide respect across military and civilian circles.

After leaving government in 1969, Ignatius entered the private sector, serving as president of The Washington Post and later as president and CEO of the Air Transport Association. He also helped shape the nation’s logistics infrastructure as a co-founder of the federally funded Logistics Management Institute (LMI), where his influence still resonates today.

Doug Wagoner, CEO of LMI, reflected on Ignatius’s enduring impact on the organization and the nation:

“Paul Ignatius’s life embodied service in its truest form. A World War II Navy veteran, he went on to serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Navy, and later as a business leader who brought strategic clarity and innovation to complex systems….Quite literally, LMI would not exist without his foresight and initiative.”

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California also paid tribute to Ignatius, describing him as “a distinguished public servant, highly decorated Navy veteran, and cherished member of the Armenian American community.”

“Mr. Ignatius was among the Armenian American Museum’s earliest champions,” the organization said in a statement. “His vision and generosity helped bring to life the Museum’s Square Foot Builders Certificate program, laying a foundation that will forever bear his imprint. His story will be featured in the Core Exhibition as a tribute to his remarkable life of service, leadership, and Armenian pride.”

In recognition of his contributions, the U.S. Navy named an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117), in his honor in 2019. Over his long career, he received numerous awards, including the Army Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award, and the Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Award.

Ignatius was married to Nancy Weiser Sharpless for more than 70 years until her death in 2019. They had four children – David, Adi, Amy, and Sarah – all of whom went on to successful careers in public service, journalism, and law.

From the Navy deck of the USS Manila Bay in World War II to the upper echelons of government and business, Paul Ignatius’s life spanned more than a century of American history. His legacy of integrity, intellect, and service continues to shape the institutions he helped build and the generations he inspired.

