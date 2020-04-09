Philly Shipyard, Inc. Selected to Build the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV)

The Maritime Administration announced Wednesday that TOTE Services, LLC, has selected Philly Shipyard, Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to construct the newest class of training ship, the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV). The shipyard will construct up to five new ships to provide world-class maritime training for America’s future mariners and to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in times of need.

“This new world class vessel, constructed at an American shipyard, is part of our much-needed program to replace the aging training vessels currently operated by state maritime academies,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

In May 2019 TOTE Services, LLC, contracted with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) as the Vessel Construction Manager to deliver one to five NSMVs. This occurred after Congress required that the NSMVs would be procured using commercial design and build practices. Following construction and delivery of the ships to TOTE Services, LLC, the vessels will be transferred to MARAD to further their historic mission of training future licensed mariners at state maritime academies and responding to humanitarian and natural disasters for the United States.

“Investing in maritime education creates more American jobs,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby. “By the selection of Philly Shipyard, Inc., as the construction shipyard for the NSMV, this effort is not only bolstering the U.S. Merchant Marine, but the U.S. economy and vital transportation infrastructure as well.”

The NSMV will help to sustain world-class, U.S. maritime training operations at the state maritime academies by equipping young American mariners with the most modern and adaptable training platform. The NSMV will feature numerous instructional spaces and a full training bridge, and have space for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea.

Along with serving as an educational and training platform, the NSMV will also be available to uniquely support federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. In this role as a National Defense Reserve Fleet vessel, the NSMV will incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers. The vessel’s roll-on/roll-off ramp and crane to facilitate container storage capabilities will enable it to provide critical support equipment and supplies to those in need.

