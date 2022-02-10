Policy Letters: Vessel Determination and Credentialing on Floating Outer Continental Shelf Facilities

The Director of Commercial Regulation and Standards announced in the Federal Register the publication of the Office of Operating and Environmental Standards (CG-OES) Policy Letter 01-22, Determination of Whether a Floating Outer Continental Shelf Facility (FOF) is a Vessel, and the Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing (CG-MMC) Policy Letter 01-22, Merchant Mariner Credential Endorsements for Service on Floating Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Facilities. The policies announced in the policy letters were effective as of February 4, 2022

CG-OES Policy Letter 01-22 provides guidance for Officers In Charge, Marine Inspection (OCMIs) in determining if an FOF is a vessel or a non-vessel due to a Supreme Court ruling which altered the evaluation of characteristics in determining what is a vessel. As a result of these changes non-vessel FOFs will no longer receive a traditional vessel Certificate of Inspection (CG Form 841). Instead, non-vessel FOFs will receive an FOF COI that will contain the same information as the traditional COI. Additionally, CG-MMC Policy Letter 01-22 details the changes made to credentialing since personnel serving on non-vessel FOFs will no longer be required to hold Merchant Mariner Credentials. In association with these changes, the Coast Guard is canceling USCG District 8 Policy Letter 08-2001, Licensing Requirements for Personnel on Non-Self Propelled Floating OCS Facilities.

CG-MMC Policy Letter 01-22 is available on the Office of Merchant Marine Credentialing Policy Website, and CG-OES Policy Letter 01-22 is available on the Office of Operating and Environmental Standards Website. Both are also available by searching docket number USCG-2020-0049 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov.

Mariners and other interested parties should contact the Office of Operating and Environmental Standards (CG-OES) at (202) 372-1410 or the Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing (CG-MMC-2) at (202) 372-1206.

