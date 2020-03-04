Port of Baltimore Reducing Hours Due to ‘Significant and Unprecedented’ Shipping Disruptions from Coronavirus

The port of Baltimore’s booming container terminal will reduce its operating hours next week because of declines in incoming cargo due to the international coronavirus outbreak, officials said Friday.

Seagirt Marine Terminal will open at 7 a.m., and the inbound gate will close at 4:45 p.m. beginning Sunday, according to Ports America Chesapeake, the company that operates the state-owned terminal under a 50-year agreement. That schedule cuts an hour and 15 minutes from the typical port workday.

Read more at The Baltimore Sun

(Visited 8 times, 3 visits today)