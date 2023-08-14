Port of Los Angeles to Collect Marine Flares for Safe Disposal

The Port of Los Angeles will host a marine flare collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cabrillo Way Marina, 2293 Miner St., Lot G in San Pedro.

The free drive-through event is hosted in partnership with the California Coastal Commission, California State Parks, West Marine, and Sirius Signal in an effort to encourage the safe disposal of marine flares, which can be hazardous and dangerous.

Advance registration is required. Eligible participants can register here.

Accepted items include used and unused hand-held flares, aerial flares and smoke signals. Staff will not accept electronic or military flares or any other hazardous waste. Items must be placed in the trunk of participant vehicles. No walk ups will be accepted.

At last year’s event, the Port collected more than 440 pounds of marine flares from marina owners, operators and boaters.

E-flare and West Marine coupons are available for participants as well as free California Boater Kit vouchers while supplies last. Those with a residence, business or boat slip in Los Angeles County are eligible to participate. Proof of eligibility is required.

