Ports Central to Security of Supply

The importance of maritime transport in maintaining security of supply has been highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic, says Ville Haapasaari, CEO of the Port of Helsinki. In particular, he would like to thank all of the port’s various operators for their willingness to cooperate during crisis conditions.

In public debate, the coronavirus pandemic has raised topics that would be taken for granted under normal circumstances. When foreign cargo traffic runs smoothly, no one really pays much attention. However, security of supply has made the headlines almost daily in the exceptional circumstances of recent months.

“Ports have now focused on ensuring business continuity, that is, how port traffic can be safeguarded in pandemic conditions. Maintaining security of supply has become our number-one priority,” says CEO Ville Haapasaari.

Read more at Port of Helsinki Magazine

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)