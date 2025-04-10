President Trump Signs Executive Order to Revitalize U.S. Maritime Industry, Restore Dominance

President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive order directing a comprehensive national strategy to rebuild the United States’ commercial shipbuilding capacity, strengthen the maritime workforce, and enhance national security through industrial revitalization. The order, titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” outlines a multi-agency effort to develop a Maritime Action Plan within 210 days.

Purpose and Policy

The order cites the decline of America’s commercial shipbuilding industry and maritime workforce, noting that the U.S. constructs less than one percent of the world’s commercial ships, compared to approximately 50 percent produced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The directive establishes a federal policy to rebuild the domestic maritime sector to support national security and economic prosperity.

Maritime Action Plan (MAP) and Industry Investments

The Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (APNSA), in coordination with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Transportation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and the heads of any other executive departments and agencies the APNSA deems appropriate are tasked with creating a MAP within 210 days that will include measures to:

Assess the use of public and private capital to expand the Maritime Industrial Base, including ship repair and transportation capabilities, port infrastructure, and workforce development.

Investigate the PRC’s targeting of maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors and consider trade enforcement actions, including tariffs on related equipment.

Improve customs enforcement and close loopholes in the Harbor Maintenance Fee collection process by requiring all foreign-origin cargo to clear the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) entry process.

The APNSA and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will be responsible for the legislative, regulatory, and fiscal assessments related to the MAP.

Workforce Development and Education

The executive order calls for a comprehensive strategy to expand training and credentialing for mariners and shipbuilders. This includes:

An assessment of mariner education needs and proposed reforms.

Legislative proposals for scholarships, training programs, and partnerships with allied nations.

A modernization plan for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and an expansion of maritime educational institutions.

Industry Support and Incentives

Proposals are to be developed for:

A Maritime Security Trust Fund as a reliable funding mechanism for MAP programs.

A Shipbuilding Financial Incentives Program to encourage private sector investment in the construction of commercial components, parts, and vessels; capital improvements to commercial vessel shipyards; capital improvements to commercial vessel repair facilities and drydocks through grants; and Federal Credit Reform Act-compliant loans and loan guarantees.

Creation of Maritime Prosperity Zones to stimulate development in geographically diverse regions, providing opportunities to incentivize and facilitate domestic and allied investment in United States maritime industries and waterfront communities.

Government Procurement and Efficiency

The order directs reviews of ship procurement and acquisition processes within the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Transportation (DOT), and other agencies.

The order calls for the development of a procurement proposal that will provide American shipbuilders with long-term visibility into U.S. government demand. This is intended to help shipbuilders justify capital investments in infrastructure, workforce development, and research and development. By establishing clearer and more consistent market signals, the government aims to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capacity and industrial readiness.

Agencies are directed to identify and eliminate redundant layers of oversight, excessive reviews, and burdensome regulations that slow down ship design and construction processes. The order encourages the use of commercial acquisition methods and modular design practices to simplify and accelerate the building of vessels. This streamlining is meant to improve agility and responsiveness in meeting national maritime needs.

A separate review, led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will assess current procurement processes within the DOD and DHS. The goal is to increase the number of domestic participants and competitors in government shipbuilding programs. The review will also recommend actions to reduce cost overruns and production delays, with itemized recommendations specifically tailored to the needs of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Coast Guard. This initiative aims to improve fiscal responsibility while ensuring the timely delivery of ships required for national security operations.

Additional Strategic Initiatives

Other directives include:

A strategy to ensure the security of Arctic waterways.

Expansion of the United States-flagged commercial fleet for international trade.

A review of the Inactive Reserve Fleet to ensure readiness.

Deregulation reviews to eliminate barriers to technology and efficiency.

All proposals, reports, and recommendations will be developed in coordination with the National Security Council and submitted as part of the MAP. The order is to be implemented in accordance with existing law and subject to appropriations.

Read the official executive order.