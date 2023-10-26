79 F
Friday, October 27, 2023
Maritime Security

Push to Accelerate U.S. Navy Submarine Production Receives $3.4 Billion Support

pearl harbor
Members of the Outrigger Canoe Club escort the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as it arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, after completing its latest deployment, June 6, 2019. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki)

arlier this month, the American Marine Machinery Association gathered to listen to Edward Bartlett, the founder and CEO of Bartlett Maritime, voice his concerns about the nation’s submarine capability shortfall. Bartlett described it as a crisis that had become “an inescapable, urgent problem.”

The various American shipbuilding industry’s key players heard Bartlett layout that while efforts to improve submarine maintenance in the last few years had some progress, there was still much more that could – and should – be done.

“While these efforts clearly remain vital and are having a positive impact, it is equally clear that both additional industrial infrastructure and access to an expanded labor pool are needed,” Bartlett warned, according to a report from Naval Technology.

Read the rest of this story from Clearance Jobs here.

